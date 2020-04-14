New Jersey

Springsteen, Bon Jovi, Other NJ Stars Holding Coronavirus Fundraiser

The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund says Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett, Chris Rock and other celebrities will take part in the April 22 event

Bruce Springsteen Jon Bon Jovi
Getty Images

Musicians Bruce Springsteen (L) and Jon Bon Jovi perform at “12-12-12” a concert benefiting The Robin Hood Relief Fund to aid the victims of Hurricane Sandy.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and at least a dozen other New Jersey natives will be doing a COVID-19 fundraiser for vulnerable victims in the state later this month, a relief fund announced Tuesday.

The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund said the singers and celebrities will appear in videos from their homes at 7 p.m. on April 22.

The other stars include New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, singer Tony Bennett, actors Danny DeVito and Whoopi Goldberg, as well as comedian Chris Rock. The celebrities will be directing people to the fund's website so they can donate.

The event will air on Apple Music and AppleTV apps, but will also be broadcast live and rebroadcast five times on E Street Radio on SiriusXM, according to the statement. The program will also be carried on WABC, WPVI, WPIX, News12, NJTV and radio outlets including 1010 WINS, WCBS 880 and others.

Jon Bon Jovi 5 hours ago

Singer Jon Bon Jovi Asks Kindergartners to ‘Do What You Can’

Lady Gaga Apr 6

Gaga Raises $35M for Virus Fight, Curates All-star TV Event

The fund will provide grants to existing organizations that have a record of caring for vulnerable communities, according to the fund. All the money will go to groups that provide “essential services to those in need and to assist those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the fund's statement said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Jerseycoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicBruce SpringsteenJon Bon Jovi
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us