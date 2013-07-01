Spotlight! Tyler Arboretum’s Tree House Festival

treehouse1

Explore, interact,and learn about nature and history at the beautiful Tyler Arboretum. Join NBC10 on July 21st for Tyler Arboretum's Tree House Festival.The event will include interactive wood carving demonstrations, tree climbing, and an awesome raptor show featuring a variety of hawks and falcons. You can even meet them up close with their trainers. So grab the kids, get some fresh air and enjoy nature at its best.


Where:   Tyler Arboretum
                515 Painter Road
                Media, PA 19063
When:    July 21, 2013 @ 10:00am - 2:00pm
Contact: (610)566 - 9134 ext: 212 

