Spotlight! The Dell: Chaka Khan

Don't miss the "Essence Of Summer Concert Series" at Philadelphia's premier outdoor ampitheater. On July 11th, Chaka Khan will be performing at The Dell Music Center. Kick off the summer with the ten time grammy award winning Queen of funk-soul as she performs hits like "I'm Every Woman" and "Tell Me Something Good." Tickets are on sale now so grab some friends and start the summer off right. You don't want to miss it.

Where: The Dell Music Center

Ridge Avenue and Huntingdon Drive

Philadelphia, PA 19132

When: July 11, 2013

Contact: (215) 683 - 3634

