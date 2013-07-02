Spotlight! Tee-Off 4 Education

"Redeem the Dream" for children in our community. On July 22nd, tee-off for education at Sunnybrook Golf Club in Plymouth Meeting. Register to play an exciting day of golf with a host of sports celebrities. Proceeds benefit The Urban League of Philadelphia's youth programs - including the signature after-school program, Project Ready. So dust off your clubs, come on out and join everyone on the green.



Where: Sunnybrook Golf Club

398 Stenton Avenue

Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

When: Monday - July 22, 2013

Contact: (215) 985 - 3220 ext. 220

