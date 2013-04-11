Spotlight! Yoga on the Steps

By Gillian Alston

It’s time for Yoga on the Steps!  On May 19th, Living Beyond Breast Cancer will hold their annual “Yoga on the Steps” fundraiser, at the Philadelphia Art Museum. Experience a one-hour yoga class designed for all skill levels and body structures, Yoga and Fitness Studios, Vendors, and more. Yoga on the Steps educated communities about healthy living and quality of life issues. All funds will benefit Living Beyond Breast Cancer’s Education and Support Resources.

 When: May 19, 2013

 Where: Philadelphia Art Museum 2401 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia PA

 Contact:  610-645-4567

