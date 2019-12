The Tyler Arboretum wants you to come out and say goodbye to the monarch butterflies before they fly south. On August 24th, explore, interact and learn about the fluttering creatures during the Arboretum's annual Butterfly Festival. Enjoy games, activities and hear from buttefly experts. Grab the kids, a camera and come on out.

Where: Tyler Arboretum

515 Painter Road

Media, PA 19063

When: August 24, 2013

Contact: (610) 566-9134