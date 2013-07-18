Spotlight! Tour De Shore

tourdeshore

Help give back to the men and women who keep us safe. Celebrate the 26th Annual "Irish Pub Tour De Shore" on Sunday, July 28th. Over 1,000 cyclists will take to the streets of Philadelphia to ride to Atlantic City in honor of our community's fallen heroes and their children. All funds raised will be donated to local police and children's charities.

There's still time to donate.

Where:     Philadelphia Irish Pub (start)
                  2007 Walnut Street
                  Philadelphia, PA 19103
                  Atlantic City Irish Pub (end)
                  164 Saint James Place
                  Atlantic City, NJ 08401 
When:      July 28, 2013
Contact:   (215) 568 - 5603  

Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us