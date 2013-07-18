Spotlight! Tour De Shore

Help give back to the men and women who keep us safe. Celebrate the 26th Annual "Irish Pub Tour De Shore" on Sunday, July 28th. Over 1,000 cyclists will take to the streets of Philadelphia to ride to Atlantic City in honor of our community's fallen heroes and their children. All funds raised will be donated to local police and children's charities.

There's still time to donate.

Where: Philadelphia Irish Pub (start)

2007 Walnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Atlantic City Irish Pub (end)

164 Saint James Place

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

When: July 28, 2013

Contact: (215) 568 - 5603