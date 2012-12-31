Take a journey through the life of the mighty Titanic. Visit the Franklin Institute now through April 7th to see Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition. Hear the compelling stories from the building of the legend, to the life on board. See more than three hundred legendary artifacts from the ship's debris field, offering visitors a stirring look at the iconic ship and its passengers. Don't miss your chance to see it!
When: Now - April 7th, 2013
Where: Franklin Institute
222 North 20th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Contact: 215-448-1200
Spotlight! Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition
Take a journey through the life of the mighty Titanic. Visit the Franklin Institute now through April 7th to see Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition. Hear the compelling stories from the building of the legend, to the life on board. See more than three hundred legendary artifacts from the ship's debris field, offering visitors a stirring look at the iconic ship and its passengers. Don't miss your chance to see it!