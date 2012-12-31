Spotlight! Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition

Take a journey through the life of the mighty Titanic. Visit the Franklin Institute now through April 7th to see Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition. Hear the compelling stories from the building of the legend, to the life on board. See more than three hundred legendary artifacts from the ship's debris field, offering visitors a stirring look at the iconic ship and its passengers. Don't miss your chance to see it!



When: Now - April 7th, 2013

Where: Franklin Institute

222 North 20th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Contact: 215-448-1200