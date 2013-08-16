Spotlight! The Dell: Funk Fest

cameo

Don't miss the final show from the "Essence of Summer Concert Series" at Philadelphia's premier outdoor ampitheater. On August 29th, the Grammy-nominated group, Cameo will be performing at the Dell Music Center. Let music take you back in time as you hear songs from Dazz Band, Confunkshun, Bar-Kays and New Birth. The summer is winding down but that doesn't mean good times have too.

Tickets are on sale now.
 

Where:    The Dell Music Center
                 Ridge Avenue & Huntington Street
                 Philadelphia, PA 19132
When:     August 29, 2013
Contact: (215) 685-9560

