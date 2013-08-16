Spotlight! The Dell: Funk Fest

Don't miss the final show from the "Essence of Summer Concert Series" at Philadelphia's premier outdoor ampitheater. On August 29th, the Grammy-nominated group, Cameo will be performing at the Dell Music Center. Let music take you back in time as you hear songs from Dazz Band, Confunkshun, Bar-Kays and New Birth. The summer is winding down but that doesn't mean good times have too.

Tickets are on sale now.



Where: The Dell Music Center

Ridge Avenue & Huntington Street

Philadelphia, PA 19132

When: August 29, 2013

Contact: (215) 685-9560