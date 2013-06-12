SPOTLIGHT! Summer Stroll for Epilepsy

Come take a "Summer Stroll for Epilepsy." On June 22nd, join hundreds of people on Forbidden Drive for a five-mile, non-competitive walk in the park. You can enjoy family entertainment, activities and a picnic after the walk -- all while raising awareness. So...lace up your sneakers and come out! Proceeds from the stroll support the Epilepsy Foundation of Eastern Pennsylvania's free programs and services.

Register NOW.

Where: Forbidden Drive at Northwestern

Fairmount Park Chestnut Hill, PA

When: Saturday - June 22, 2013

Walk/Stroll starts: 8:00am

Contact: 215-629-5003, ext 107