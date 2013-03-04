Spotlight! Step into Spring Gala

steppingstone2013

Enjoy an evening of fun while supporting young scholars in our area. On April 27th, Steppingstone Scholars will hold their annual Step into Spring Gala at Drexel University. The event will include delicious cuisine by Stephen Starr, a night full of dancing, and decor by Table Art. All funds raised will allow Steppingstone  Scholars to help educate under-served students in the Greater Philadelphia region achieve college and career success.

Where: Drexel University
1891 Main Building
Philadelphia, PA
When: April 27, 2013
Contact: 215-508-5150

Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us