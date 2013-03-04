Spotlight! Step into Spring Gala

Enjoy an evening of fun while supporting young scholars in our area. On April 27th, Steppingstone Scholars will hold their annual Step into Spring Gala at Drexel University. The event will include delicious cuisine by Stephen Starr, a night full of dancing, and decor by Table Art. All funds raised will allow Steppingstone Scholars to help educate under-served students in the Greater Philadelphia region achieve college and career success.



Where: Drexel University

1891 Main Building

Philadelphia, PA

When: April 27, 2013

Contact: 215-508-5150