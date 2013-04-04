Spotlight! Spring Gala

Every Child deserves a place to call home. On April 13th, Exceptional Care For Children is holding their 4th Annual Spring Gala. Experience a night filled with dinner, dancing, and a live and silent auction. Exceptional Care For Children improves the lives of Technology- Dependent Childrenn and their families through Skilled Nursing, Transtional and Palliative Care.

For tickets, visit www.eccgala.com

When: Saturday, April 13th, 6pm

Where: Chase Center on the Riverfront,

815 Justison Street, Wilmington, DE



Contact: 302-894-1001