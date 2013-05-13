Spotlight! Run / Walk for Hope

How would you like to spend a day racing through the zoo all for a good cause? On Saturday - June 8th, come on out for the Run OR Walk for Hope at the Philadelphia Zoo. Help raise money for the Bringing Hope Home Foundation - A group who helps families battling cancer with their personal financial burdens. It's a great day for the whole family whether you're running the 5K or walking a mile. We hope to see you there!



Where: Philadelphia Zoo

3400 West Girard Avenue

Philadelphia, PA

When: June 8th, 2013

5K starts: 8:15am

Walk starts: 9:00am

Contact: 484-580-8395