Spotlight! Radnor Hunt Races

Let the races begin! Enjoy an afternoon of excitement at the 83rd Radnor Hunt Races, on May 18th. Watch 6 exciting races featuring horses galloping over hurdles and timber fences, A fancy hate completion, Picnics, and more. The Radnor Hunt grounds open at 9:00AM and the first races start at 1:30PM. This is rain or shine event. All proceeds will benefit the Brandywine Conservancy.

Where: Radnor Hunt 826 Providence Road Malvern, PA

When: May 18th

Contact: 610-388-8383