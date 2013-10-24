Spotlight! Race For Hope

raceForHope2

On November 3rd, join NBC10 and the National Brain Tumor Society for "Race for Hope", at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.Learn how you can unite with a community committed to raising awareness and finding a cure. You'll share in a family-firendly community day and a 5K run/walk at the famed "Rocky Steps".
 

So bring the family out and help raise critical funds for much-needed research and awareness.

Register online today.

 
Where:    Philadelphia Museum of Art
                 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
                 Philadelphia, PA 19130
When:     November 3, 2013
Contact: 1-866-455-3214

