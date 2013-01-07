Take a dip in the cold and warm the hearts of thousands. Join NBC 10 on February 23rd at Neshaminy State Park for the 5th annual Eastern Polar Plunge. The event benefits more than 20,000 Special Olympic athletes in the Pennsylvania area. Set a fundraising goal, sponsor a plunger, or simply make a donation. With your help, thousands of children and adults with disabilities can experience a brighter tomorrow.
Where: Neshaminy State Park
3401 State Park
Bensalem, PA 19020
When: February 23, 2013
Contact: 1-800-235-9058 ext. 231
Registrations Opens: 9:30am - 1:45pm
Plunge Town: 9:30am
Costume Contest Judging: 12pm - 12:30pm
Awards: 12:30pm - 1pm
Plunge Safety Briefing: 1:45pm - 2pm
Plunge Time: 2pm - 2:30pm
Spotlight! Polar Plunge
