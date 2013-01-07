Spotlight! Polar Plunge

Take a dip in the cold and warm the hearts of thousands. Join NBC 10 on February 23rd at Neshaminy State Park for the 5th annual Eastern Polar Plunge. The event benefits more than 20,000 Special Olympic athletes in the Pennsylvania area. Set a fundraising goal, sponsor a plunger, or simply make a donation. With your help, thousands of children and adults with disabilities can experience a brighter tomorrow.



Register Now!



Where: Neshaminy State Park

3401 State Park

Bensalem, PA 19020

When: February 23, 2013

Contact: 1-800-235-9058 ext. 231



Registrations Opens: 9:30am - 1:45pm

Plunge Town: 9:30am

Costume Contest Judging: 12pm - 12:30pm

Awards: 12:30pm - 1pm

Plunge Safety Briefing: 1:45pm - 2pm

Plunge Time: 2pm - 2:30pm