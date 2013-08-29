Spotlight! Main Line Today: Food & Wine Affair

Experience a night of elegance with some of Philadelphia's best on The Main Line. On September 19th & 20th, see what Main Line Today has to offer during their food and wine affair at The Desmond Hotel of Malvern. Enjoy a 7-course sit down dinner with exquiste wine pairings. The following day will showcase specialty food stations and wines from around the world. Make it a weekend event. Tickets are still available.


Where:    The Desmond Hotel of Malvern
                 1 Liberty Blvd.
                 Malvern, PA 19355
When:      September 19-20, 2013
Contact:  610-325-4630
 

