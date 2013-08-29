Spotlight! Main Line Today: Food & Wine Affair

Experience a night of elegance with some of Philadelphia's best on The Main Line. On September 19th & 20th, see what Main Line Today has to offer during their food and wine affair at The Desmond Hotel of Malvern. Enjoy a 7-course sit down dinner with exquiste wine pairings. The following day will showcase specialty food stations and wines from around the world. Make it a weekend event. Tickets are still available.



Where: The Desmond Hotel of Malvern

1 Liberty Blvd.

Malvern, PA 19355

When: September 19-20, 2013

Contact: 610-325-4630

