Spotlight! Laurel House

Come out for an evening of fun while supporting the Laurel House. On April 20th, Laurel House will hold their annual “Masquerades and Martinis Gala” at the Green Valley Country Club. The evening will consist of a Silent and Live Auction, A Sit down Dinner, Dancing, Face-Painting, and more. Laurel House is dedicated to the vision of ending domestic violence in each life, home and community. All proceeds from the gala will benefit Laurel House.

When: April 20, 2013

Where: Green Valley Country Club, 201 West Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill PA 19444

Contact: 610-277-1860 Ext. 101