Spotlight! Good People

Enjoy a night filled with laughter and suspense. From now-April 28th, join NBC10 at the Walnut Street Theatre to see the Philadelphia premiere of broadway's hit play-"Good People!" Watch the drama unfold when old flings decide to reunite. This American play is a clever, humorous story about people who succeed and the "Good People" who help them do it. Don't miss out.

For tickets, visit http://www.walnutstreettheatre.org/season/good-people.php

Where: 825 Walnut Street

Philadelphia, PA



When: Now- April 28, 2013



Contact: 215-574-3550



