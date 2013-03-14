Spotlight! Flavors of Philadelphia

FLAVORSOFPHILA2

Enjoy an exclusive culinary experience!  On April 23rd, the American Liver Foundation will hold their annual "Flavors of Philadelphia" fund-raiser. Chefs from Philadelphia's top restaurants will be preparing meals table side personally for you. Each signature three course dinner will be complete with wine pairings. All proceeds will help fund the research and education efforts of the American Liver Foundation.

For tickets, visit liverfoundation.org/flavorsphilly

Where: Loews Hotel
    1200 Market St.
    Philadelphia, PA

When: April 23, 2013
 

Contact: 215-425-6642

 

