Spotlight! Evening with The Masters

By Gillian Alston

nbc_ewtm1

Spend an Evening with the Masters. On April 19th Meals on Wheels Delaware will be holding their 11th Annual " Evening with the Masters" Benefit. Experience delicious tastings from the finest restaurants, A Craft Beer Garden-featuring samples from the best hand-crafted brews, live music, and more. Meals on Wheels deliver hot, healthy meals to over 4,000 Seniors throughout the state of Delaware.

For tickets, visit www.mealsonwheelsde.org/tickets.

When:   April 19, 2013
Where: Doubletree Downtown
               Wilmington, DE 19801

Contact: 302-656-3257

