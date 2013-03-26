Spotlight! Evening with The Masters

Spend an Evening with the Masters. On April 19th Meals on Wheels Delaware will be holding their 11th Annual " Evening with the Masters" Benefit. Experience delicious tastings from the finest restaurants, A Craft Beer Garden-featuring samples from the best hand-crafted brews, live music, and more. Meals on Wheels deliver hot, healthy meals to over 4,000 Seniors throughout the state of Delaware.

For tickets, visit www.mealsonwheelsde.org/tickets.

When: April 19, 2013

Where: Doubletree Downtown

Wilmington, DE 19801



Contact: 302-656-3257