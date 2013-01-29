Spotlight! Daffodil Days Pre-order

This February, "give daffodils, give hope."



Blooming daffodils are an inspiring symbol of hope. From now until February 20th, share that hope with cancer patients and caregivers by donating to the American Cancer Society's Daffodil Days program. Your flowers will then be anonymously distributed to cancer patients, medical centers, and facilities in our community. Join NBC10 as we take part in something truly inspirational.



To donate, visit: cancer.org

or call by phone at: 888-202-1487