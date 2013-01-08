Spotlight! Come See About Me: The Mary Wilson Supremes Collection

See the fashion, hear the music, and live the memories. Visit the African American Museum in Philadelphia January 25th through June 30th to see Mary Wilson's Supremes Collection. The new ground-breaking exhibit celebrates the groups historic imprint on american culture, women's history, music, and fashion. Experience Wilson's awe-inspiring story for women of all ages and backgrounds.



Get your tickets now!



Come See About Me: The Mary Wilson Supremes Collection

Where: African American Museum in Philadelphia

701 Arch Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

When: January 25 - June 30, 2013

Contact: 215-574-0380