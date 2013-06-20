Spotlight! Butterfly House Opening

Explore, interact, and learn about nature and history at the beautiful Tyler Arboretum. On June 29, Tyler Arboretum’s Butterfly House will be open to the public. The new exhibit features a 1400 square foot house filled with hundreds of beautiful butterflies. Learn about the plants they need to survive, get up close and personal with native pollinators – there will also be trained volunteers answering your questions.

Where: Tyler Arboretum

515 Painter Road

Media, Pa 19063

When: Saturday - June 29, 2013

Contact: (610) 566-9134