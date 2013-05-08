Spotlight! Barnes Foundation First Anniversary Party

The Barnes Foundation is celebrating its first anniversary on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and you’re invited to the party of the year! On May 17th, the Barnes will celebrate its founder’s legacy with music, cocktails and family programs for art lovers of all ages. Visitors will see the Barnes’s unmatched collection of Impressionist, Post-Impressionist and Modern art, plus Old Master paintings, African Sculpture and so much more. But that’s not all, the Barnes is PRESENTING its first contemporary exhibition since 1923—a selection of work by Ellsworth Kelly that includes a monumental modern masterpiece making its Philadelphia comeback. It’s going to be an unforgettable night for the whole family!

To purchase tickets, visit barnesfoundation.org



Where: Benjamin Franklin Parkway

When: May 17, 2013

Time: 6:00pm - 10:00pm

Tickets: $25 / Free for members

Contact: 215-278-7200