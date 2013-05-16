Spotlight! Badges of Honor 5K

Help give back to the men and women that keep us safe. On June 1st, show your appreciation for Philadelphia's public safety employees at the 5th annual Badges of Honor 5K. The run and walk will begin at Memorial Hall in Fairmount Park at 9am sharp. All proceeds will help cover expenses related to local officers that have fallen in the line of duty.



Register NOW.



Where: Memorial Hall - Fairmount Park

43 South Concourse Drive

Philadelphia, PA

When: June 1, 2013

Registration Starts: 7:00am

Race Starts: 9:00am

Contact: 215-385-3879