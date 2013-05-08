Spotlight! Airplane Rides for just Pennies-a-Pound

Learn the basics of aviation for just Pennies-a-Pound! From May 18th to the 19th, discover general aviation with airplane rides for just 15 cents a pound (based on your weight). Heritage Field Airport will have Pilots on hand taking you to the skies and fielding your questions. All proceeds support aviation education for the Eastern Pennsylvania Chapter of the Ninety-Nines.



Where: Heritage Field Airport

(formerly known as Pottstown Limerick Airport)

3310 West Ridge Pike

Pottstown, PA

When: May 18 - 19, 2013

Time: May 18th (10am - 5pm) & May 19th (12pm - 5pm)

Contact: 610-495-7000