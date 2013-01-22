Spotlight! African American Children’s Book Fair

Enjoy an afternoon of excitement for the entire family! Join NBC 10 on February 9th for the 21st annual African American Children's Book Fair. This wonderful event will include presentations from best selling authors and illustrators. There will be games, prizes, and activities that will enlighten and empower children within the tri-state region. You don't want to miss it!



Where: Community College of Philadelphia (Gymnasium)

17th & Spring Garden Street

Philadelphia, PA

When: February 9, 2013

Time: 1:00pm - 3:00pm

Contact: 215-878-2665



The event is FREE and open to the public.