Spotlight! A Christmas Carol

The Walnut Street Theatre is proud to present Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol."

The holiday magic begins when a troupe of actors appear at the historic Walnut Street Theatre to

set up and perform the heartwarming tale of Ebenezer Scrooge. We all know this grumpy old miser's response to holiday cheer is "Bah, Humbug." Scrooge is a bitter old man who can no longer feel joy or affection, even for his family. But on one remarkable Christmas Eve, he is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. With their help, can Scrooge change his ways? You and your favorite kids are in for a treat with a special hour-long adaptation which uses original and traditional songs to highlight Dickens' powerful story. Deck the halls as the holiday spirits travel beyond the footlights, right into your very own heart.

Where: The Walnut Street Theatre

825 Walnut St

Philadelphia, PA 19106

When: November 30 - December 22

Contact: 215-574-3550