Faithful Friends Animal Society is celebrating their 4th annual "Hawgs for Dawgs" motorcycle run and family fun festival. On September 22nd, join the fun at Coleman's Christmas Tree Farm. Enjoy sweet treats and pick pumpkins.

It's a great way to spend your Sunday. Come on out!

Where: Coleman's Christmas Tree Farm

550 Silver Run Road

Odessa, DE 19709

When: September 22, 2013

Contact:(302) 427-8514