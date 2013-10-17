Spotlight 2013 – Evening for Kids’ Sake

eveningforKIDSsake

Join NBC10’s George Spencer on Friday, November 15th at The Fuge in Warminster for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bucks County’s Evening For Kids’ Sake”, a 007-style celebration for their 50th anniversary. Break out your black tie and denim for an evening that includes delectable samplings from local restaurants, caterers and distillers, live music, a performance by Doreen Taylor, dancing, a silent auction of unique items, roulette, and more!


Where:    The Fuge
                 780 Falcon Cir #200 
                 Warminster, PA 18974
When:     November 15, 2013
Contact:  215-343-8260

