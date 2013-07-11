Spotlight! 2013 National Urban League Conference

nationalurbanleague

Get career advice from some of the nation's best. Come on out for the 2013 National Urban League Conference at The Pennsylvania Convention Center from July 24th through the 27th. Join business and community leaders from across the country as they share their experiences along with valuable advice for building a long and successful career. There will be career fairs, workshops and much more.

Register now.

Where:    Pennsylvania Convention Center
                 1101 Arch Street
                 Philadelphia, PA 19107
When:     July 24 - 27, 2013
Contact:  (215) 985-3220

