Spotify Wrapped is back! Here's what Philadelphians listened to the most this year

By Cherise Lynch

Spotify

Who earned the top spot for your Spotify Wrapped?

Towards the end of the year, the popular streaming service always shows users a personalized list of their most listened-to artists, songs, albums and podcasts.

Ever wonder what people in the City of Brotherly Love are listening to? According to Spotify, pop star and Reading native Taylor Swift came in the top spot for the most streamed artists by listeners in Philadelphia, followed by Drake, Morgan Wallen, Bad Bunny and SZA.

Here's the full Philadelphia Spotify report:

Philadelphia’s Top Artists of 2023 on Spotify:

  1. Taylor Swift
  2. Drake
  3. Morgan Wallen
  4. Bad Bunny
  5. SZA

Philadelphia’s Top Songs of 2023 on Spotify:

  1. “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen
  2. “Kill Bill” by SZA
  3. “Boy's a liar Pt. 2” by Ice Spice, PinkPantheress
  4. “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus
  5. “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift

Philadelphia’s Top Genres of 2023 on Spotify:

  1. Rap
  2. Pop
  3. Hip Hop
  4. Rock
  5. Trap

You can check your personalized Spotify Wrapped by visiting www.spotify.com/us/wrapped.

