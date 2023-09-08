Skrillex, Porter Robison, Liquid Stranger and more to perform at HiJinx Festival in Philly

Looking for something to do to end the year? The HiJinx Festival returns to Philadelphia with a fire lineup this year.

The two-night event is celebrating "5 years of full sends" and will be held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Friday, Dec. 29 and Saturday, Dec. 30.

This festival is for those who love electronic dance music, dubstep and trap genres.

The lineup of headling artists includes Skrillex, RL Grime, Liquid Stranger, Subtronics, Porter Robinson and Rezzmau5.

General Admission, General Admission PLUS and VIP tickets are now on sale. Organizers are also offering payment plans and travel packages for festival goers.

You can get more information on the lineup, how to buy tickets and more here.