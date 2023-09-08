Music & Musicians

Skrillex, Porter Robison, Liquid Stranger and more to perform at HiJinx Festival in Philly

Purchase your tickets now for the HiJinx Festival coming to the Pennsylvania Convention Center this December

By Cherise Lynch

Getty Images

Looking for something to do to end the year? The HiJinx Festival returns to Philadelphia with a fire lineup this year.

The two-night event is celebrating "5 years of full sends" and will be held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Friday, Dec. 29 and Saturday, Dec. 30.

This festival is for those who love electronic dance music, dubstep and trap genres.

The lineup of headling artists includes Skrillex, RL Grime, Liquid Stranger, Subtronics, Porter Robinson and Rezzmau5.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

General Admission, General Admission PLUS and VIP tickets are now on sale. Organizers are also offering payment plans and travel packages for festival goers.

You can get more information on the lineup, how to buy tickets and more here.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Eddie Irizarry 7 hours ago

Officer Mark Dial charged with murder of Eddie Irizarry, bodycam video released

South Philadelphia 6 hours ago

Arrest warrant issued in killing of city worker at Philly corner store

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Music & MusiciansPhiladelphiaTHE SCENE
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us