Six Flags Great Adventure in NJ taking Fright Fest to the extreme this year

Calling all thrill-seekers and horror enthusiasts!

Halloween might be a few months away but Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey is already preparing for the biggest Fright Fest ever.

Organizers say this year Fright Fest Extreme - the largest investment and expansion of Fright Fest yet - will return with a vengeance inviting guests to step into a world of nightmarish creatures.

The haunts will be inspired by legendary horror brands such as Twisted Pictures’ "SAW" franchise, Netflix’s "Stranger Things" and "Army of the Dead", Warner Bros. Discovery’s "The Conjuring", "Annabelle" and "The Nun" and Legendary Entertainment’s "Trick ‘r Treat."

Guests will also be treated to a new experience from Netflix and Legendary Entertainment’s "Texas Chainsaw Massacre."

Fright Fest Extreme will operate on 32 terror-filled nights on select Wednesdays through Sundays, from September 7 to November 3.

The park will be open for daytime operations on select calendar days from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Kids Boo Fest and Oktoberfest, with Fright Fest Extreme running from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on select Wednesdays and Thursdays, 5 p.m. to Midnight on Fridays, and select Saturdays and Sundays 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

“For over 30 years, Fright Fest has been haunting the thrills-and-chills season like no other, and this year we are turning things upside down with a huge array of amazing horror franchises,” Chief Fright Officer of Six Flags Edithann Ramey said in a statement. “We take pride in offering the best experiences and are committed to innovating our parks each and every year to provide the most frightful memories for our guests. Our themed-haunted experiences, scare zones and harrowing creatures lurking around every corner are sure to deliver extreme frights and unexpected surprises.”

Organizers say as the countdown to Fright Fest begins visit sixflags.com/greatadventure for updates and to get snag tickets.