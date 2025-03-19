Six Flags

Thrilling new food scene? Six Flags Great Adventure hires first executive chef

Six Flags Great Adventure has introduced Jeremy Hacker as the park's first Executive Chef

By Cherise Lynch

Hold on to your taste buds! New Jersey's Six Flags Great Adventure is taking its dining experience to new heights.

Park officials have introduced Jeremy Hacker as the park's first-ever executive chef.

Chef Hacker has a passion for creating innovative, high-quality dishes at popular establishments, including PJ Whelihan's and Xfinity Live.

Known for his seafood and Italian cuisine, Chef Hacker is set to lead the park's culinary team to offer various exciting dining options that will complement the park's world-class attractions.

"I’m excited to bring a fresh, dynamic approach to dining at Six Flags," Hacker said in a news release. "Whether it's introducing new offerings or elevating classic dishes, my goal is to offer guests a memorable dining experience that matches the thrill of the park."

Hacker is not only a successful chef but also a New Jersey resident, a devoted husband, and a father of three.

Check out sixflags.com/greatadventure for more information about the park's current dining options.

