Rocker Lenny Kravitz, Philly rapper Meek Mill and R&B soul icon D'Angelo will headline the 2025 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park.

GloRilla, Miguel, Tems, Latto, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Kaytranada and others will play the annual music and culture festival hosted Philly's own Roots Crew at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts, organizers announced on Feb. 17, 2025.

Here's your guide to two days of culture and music this spring:

When is The Roots Picnic in 2025?

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"The two-day festival returns to its longtime home of The Mann in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday, May 31 & Sunday, June 1, 2025," organizers wrote in a news release.

When do tickets for the 2025 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia go on sale?

Get ready to click because the presale ticket window opens from at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 18, through 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.

You can sing up for presale ticket info at this link.

The general public tickets drop at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.

Last year's festival sold out, organizers said. So, be sure to get your tickets before they are gone.

What other musicians are taking part in the 2025 festival?

Jeezy, Musiq Soulchild, Kur, Elmiene, Jagged Edge, Backyard Band featuring CeeLo Green, Crystal Waters, Lay Banks, and Laila are also part of the bill, organizers said.

Lineup for 2025 The Roots Picnic

What's new for the 2025 Roots Picnic?

This year attendees can sweat with a new dance party.

"Attendees can catch their favorite DJs and dance into the night with the likes of Trap Karaoke, Chill Vibes featuring DJ Active, Doo-Wop …That R&B Party, Dear Summer Festival, Kirk Franklin’s Sunday School w/ DJ Mal-Ski, Philly Black Pride, and more," organizers said.

Expect more details about the 2025 Roots Picnic to be revealed in the days and months ahead.