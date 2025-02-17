Music & Musicians

The Roots Picnic revealed. Which superstars are playing? When is 2025 festival?

The 2025 Roots Picnic headlined by D'Angelo, Lenny Kravitz and Meek Mill will take over the Mann Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park on May 31 and June 1, 2025.

By Dan Stamm

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Rocker Lenny Kravitz, Philly rapper Meek Mill and R&B soul icon D'Angelo will headline the 2025 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park.

GloRilla, Miguel, Tems, Latto, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Kaytranada and others will play the annual music and culture festival hosted Philly's own Roots Crew at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts, organizers announced on Feb. 17, 2025.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Here's your guide to two days of culture and music this spring:

When is The Roots Picnic in 2025?

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"The two-day festival returns to its longtime home of The Mann in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday, May 31 & Sunday, June 1, 2025," organizers wrote in a news release.

When do tickets for the 2025 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia go on sale?

Get ready to click because the presale ticket window opens from at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 18, through 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.

The Scene

Fashion Feb 14

Dallas barber with ranching roots redefines Western wear

Children Feb 14

‘Push, girl. You're fine!': 8-year-old's narration on the birth of Jesus is one you haven't heard

You can sing up for presale ticket info at this link.

The general public tickets drop at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.

Last year's festival sold out, organizers said. So, be sure to get your tickets before they are gone.

What other musicians are taking part in the 2025 festival?

Jeezy, Musiq Soulchild, Kur, Elmiene, Jagged Edge, Backyard Band featuring CeeLo Green, Crystal Waters, Lay Banks, and Laila are also part of the bill, organizers said.

Lineup for 2025 The Roots Picnic

What's new for the 2025 Roots Picnic?

This year attendees can sweat with a new dance party.

"Attendees can catch their favorite DJs and dance into the night with the likes of Trap Karaoke, Chill Vibes featuring DJ Active, Doo-Wop …That R&B Party, Dear Summer Festival, Kirk Franklin’s Sunday School w/ DJ Mal-Ski, Philly Black Pride, and more," organizers said.

Expect more details about the 2025 Roots Picnic to be revealed in the days and months ahead.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Music & MusiciansFairmount Park
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us