Ronzoni Is Discontinuing Its Beloved Pastina and People Are ‘Devastated'

Pasta lovers on social media are lamenting the news that a popular pasta company is discontinuing an iconic item.

On Jan. 3, Ronzoni announced on its Instagram and Twitter that it would be discontinuing its pastina. Italian for “tiny dough," five-pointed, star-shaped pastina was the smallest shape the company made, according to Ronzoni’s website.

“We hear you and greatly appreciate your love for Ronzoni Pastina,” reads a text-based post on Ronzoni’s Instagram. “After extensive efforts, we regretfully announce that Ronzoni Pastina is being discontinued. This wasn’t a decision that we wanted to make.”

The company, which traces its origins all the way back to 1915, said that a long-term supplier is to blame, informing the brand that it would no longer be making Ronzoni Pastina as of January 2023.

“We searched extensively for an alternative solution but were unable to identify a viable option to make Pastina in the same beloved small shape, size and standards you have come to expect from Ronzoni,” read the post. “As a result, we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue this product.”

“We haven’t given up, but as of today, we can no longer offer Ronzoni Pastina to our customers,” Ronzini continues. “Thank you for your understanding and trust in Ronzoni pasta.”

Reaction on social media to the news has been strong, much like a block of aged Parmesan, with users lamenting the loss of such a beloved pasta shape.

“I’m calling the police,” commented one person on Instagram.

“There’s still time to delete this and change ur minds ronzoni,” wrote another Instagram user.

i am devastated. pastina with milk and butter is my comfort food. nothing feels like home, safety, warmth, and comfort like eating a bowl of pastina when you're sad pic.twitter.com/IehHYYnb61 — bring on the dancing horses (@inthefade) January 5, 2023

“I am devastated,” one person tweeted. “Pastina with milk and butter is my comfort food. nothing feels like home, safety, warmth, and comfort like eating a bowl of pastina when you’re sad.”

This lady made sure she stocked up on the Ronzoni pastina before they’re gone for good



(via @NicoleTremaglio) pic.twitter.com/EXaLYCGYpH — Growing Up Italian (@GrowingUpItalia) January 4, 2023

“This lady made sure she stocked up on the Ronzoni pastina before they’re gone for good,” reads a tweet sharing an image of a shopper with a cart full of Ronzoni Pastina boxes.

“Yall don’t understand how sad i am that Ronzoni discontinued their pastina,” said another user on Twitter. “Its the only pastina i like. what am i supposed to do without the lil stars.”

Customers saltier than pasta water even tagged Ronzoni’s competitors under the announcements in responses, with one irate Twitter user saying in part that they were “headed to Barilla” if Ronzoni couldn’t deliver pastina when they wanted it.

“We appreciate your loyalty to us!!” replied the official Twitter account for Barilla, who is likely eating this news up like a creamy, cozy bowl of pastina.

We appreciate your loyalty to us!!💙 — Barilla US (@BarillaUS) January 5, 2023

Pastina has recently been trending on TikTok, where the hashtag #pastina has garnered over 78 million views to date, so Ronzoni’s news hit especially hard for users on the social media platform.

“Let’s make Ronzoni pastina for the last time,” reads the on-screen caption of a TikTok showing user @matcha.ang make a pot of the product to sad-sounding music.

“I am shattered,” reads the caption on another TikTok showing user @1gu4na holding their hand over their mouths in disbelief that Ronzoni Pastina is no more.

“Im about to hoard the pastina like midwestern moms hoarded toilet paper in 2020,” said a commenter under the video.

People have also started petitions (yes, plural) with one sprouting up on Change.org with others garnering more buzz. Elsewhere, an online petition on Petitions.net titled “Ronzoni, Please do not discontinue Pastina!” has garnered more than 2,900 signatures, with people sharing heartfelt messages along with their John Hancocks about the brand’s offering being their preferred pastina.

“I’m signing this because I have been eating Ronzoni Pastina for over 60 years,” reads a petition entry, adding that their grandmother and mother would make it for them as kids, calling it “Italian penicillin.”

From Cleveland to New Jersey, Staten Island to Chattanooga and many other cities in between, many signatories shared the fact that pastina has been a childhood favorite for their own children.

“My first solid food, my kids, my grandkids and my first great grand son was born Dec. 16th,” reads a petition entry from Las Vegas. “What’s he gonna eat when he’s sick! It’s generational."

