Justin Timberlake is bringing "SexyBack" to Pennsylvania this summer during his 2024 The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

J.T. "Can't Stop the Feeling" as he rolls into "The Sweetest Place on Earth" for an Independence Day concert at Hersheypark Stadium.

THE FORGET TOMORROW WORLD TOUR. Tickets on sale Friday 2/2. See you soon #TFTWTOUR https://t.co/7weSxBeZXI pic.twitter.com/Di94gTjFHV — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 26, 2024

Timberlake first announced the tour on Thursday night's "Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" episode.

So, when can you grab tickets to ensure you can "Rock Your Body" in Hershey on July 4th?

When do tickets to Justin Timberlake in Hershey go on sale?

Get ready to put on the "Suit & Tie" (or not) and get in front of a screen to grab tickets to the former *NSYNC member's Thursday, July 4, 2024 concert. You may have to get a bit "Selfish" with your time to ensure you don't miss getting seats to dance in front of as you belt out the lyrics to "Cry Me a River."

Live Nation on Friday announced all the ways fans can grab tickets. Per normal, several presales get first dibs on Ticketmaster.

First up will be members of Timberlake's fan club on Monday, Jan. 29. "Existing Fan Club members will receive a unique code via email for access to purchase tickets.," Live Nation said.

The presales for Verizon Up customers, Citi cardmembers and VIP Packages go from Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m.

The Live Nation and venue presales take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 1, according to Ticketmaster's website.

Don't have special access or a special code? The general public finally gets its chance to snag tickets on Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. before they go "Bye Bye Bye."

Click here to get to the Ticketmaster concert ticket page.

What's new with J.T.?

Timberlake coincided his tour announcement with dropping his new single "Selfish" this week and announcing the release of a new album, "Everything I Thought It Was to Be," on March 15.