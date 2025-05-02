Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival returns this weekend. What to know before you go

One of the biggest festivals in Philadelphia returns this weekend.

The annual Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival event typically draws more than 50,000 people to Rittenhouse Row.

Visitors can expect to see local businesses selling and promoting their brands alongside national brand activations, live entertainment, fashion, and food and beverage options from Philadelphia restaurants.

So if you are planning on checking out this popular event, here is what you need to know before you go:

When and where is the Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival?

The Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival will be held Saturday, May 3, 2025, from noon to 5 p.m., rain or shine.

The festival will take place along Walnut Street from 15th to 19th Streets, and 18th Street from Locust to Sansom Street.

Walnut Street will be closed on each block. 15th, 17th and 19th Streets will be open.

What can I expect to see at the Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival?

Organizers said the spirit of the festival is "accessible luxury" and meant to be a way for the community and out-of-town visitors to connect with all the upscale experiences that the businesses of Rittenhouse Row offer.

Attendees can explore several blocks of unique offerings. From music to shopping, there will be something for everyone.

The festival will also have several food and drink options. Participating restaurants include Bar Bombon, a bar + a Kitchen, Barclay Prime, Butcher and Singer, Pizzeria Salvy, Walnut Garden, Wilder and so much more.

What will the weather be like for the Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival?

NBC10 First Alert meteorologists say the better weather window will be at the start of the festival, as rain and storm chances increase throughout the afternoon, as high temps climb into the mid-80s.

These storms will be widely scattered but potent with gusty winds and drenching rains.

Meteorologist James Gregorio has a look at your weekend weather forecast, including heat and humidity, a chance for storms and scattered rain showers.