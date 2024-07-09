Rita's reveals new water ice flavor inspired by iconic candy brand

Looking for a way to satisfy your sweet tooth? Rita's Italian Ice might have an answer.

The Pennsylvania-based water ice and custard company has revealed its latest summer flavor in partnership with the iconic company NERDS Candy.

For a limited time you can now get your hands on the new NERDS grape flavored ice. Not only can you try this candy flavor water ice, but you can also add baby NERDS pieces as a topping.

Rita's is the first company to debut the new baby NERDS as a topping in the quick-service restaurant industry.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Also, if you are looking for a "sippable treat," Rita's is also offering a NERDS grape flavored gelati blender.

"We are thrilled to introduce our guests to the innovative and adventurous sweet, crunchy and tangy flavor of NERDS® Grape flavored Ice this summer,” Senior Director of Marketing at Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Madalyn Weintraub said in a news release. "Being the first to launch the BABY NERDSTM topping is an incredible opportunity to offer our guests a unique and fun experience they can only find at Rita’s. This partnership exemplifies our dedication to continually bringing fresh and exciting flavors to our menu. We are excited for guests to create unforgettable summer memories with a Rita’s in their hand!"

For more information and to find your closest Rita's location visit ritasice.com.