Rita's Brews Up Something New – Frozen Coffee. Here's How to Get a Free Taste

Looks like the custard, water ice and soft pretzels weren't enough for Rita's Italian Ice -- they are now in the coffee game, too.

And, the frozen treats chain with hundreds of stores spread out across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and several other states is celebrating its new Cold Brew Frozen Coffees with a free taste.

Get a Free Rita's Cold Brew Frozen Coffee

Thursday, April 20, corresponds with National Cold Brew Day. On that day, anyone with the Rita's app will get a free small frozen coffee in their account. "They can try the delicious new treat for free during the promo period," Rita's said in a news release.

Three Flavors of Frozen Coffee as Rita's Targets Millennial and Gen-Z Customers

The limited-edition frozen coffee drinks -- that come in original, mocha and caramel -- are mixed with vanilla water ice and topped with custard. Rita's started serving them at stores on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Something's been a brewing...



NEW Frozen Coffee just landed on the menu and is shaking things up for a limited time only! Which are you most excited to try first? 👇



☕ Original Cold Brew

🍫 Mocha

🤎 Caramel pic.twitter.com/l3bXDMlhIy — Rita's Italian Ice (@RitasItalianIce) April 17, 2023

Rita's is looking to compete for younger adults looking for a coffee fix:

"We’re happy to introduce Cold Brew Frozen Coffees to capitalize on growing coffee trends and attract Millennial and Gen-Z guests looking for a new refreshing java option,” Rita's CEO Linda Chadwick said in prepared remarks. “These flavorful frozen coffees are the perfect mid-afternoon pick-me-up for our guests needing a happiness jolt to their day."

The Pennsylvania-based company sees it as an overall business growth opportunity:

“Being in the business of frozen treats, launching an indulgent and better frozen coffee that differentiates from every other frozen coffee product out there was second nature for us,” Rita's director of product development and quality assurance Brianne Barket said in a prepared statement. “After testing frozen coffee in shops last year to an overwhelming positive response from guests, we’re focused on growing our beverage line to meet growing consumer demand for all-day refreshment and on-the-go portability."