Food & Drink

Rita's offering sweet deal for National Italian Ice Day this Saturday

Scroll below to see how to get a free Italian Ice this Saturday, May 3.

By Brendan Brightman

Courtesy of Rita's

Rita's is celebrating National Italian Ice Day by offering free Italian Ice!

Customers who buy an adult-sized treat at one of the chain's locations this Saturday, May 3, will also get a free small Italian Ice.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

To get this sweet deal, customers will need to download the Rita's app and become a rewards member before purchase.

In addition to offering free Italian Ice, Rita's has also rolled out a new Coca-Cola flavored Italian Ice treats, including a Twisted Cola Blender and Cola Float Gelati.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us