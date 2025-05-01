Rita's offering sweet deal for National Italian Ice Day this Saturday

Rita's is celebrating National Italian Ice Day by offering free Italian Ice!

Customers who buy an adult-sized treat at one of the chain's locations this Saturday, May 3, will also get a free small Italian Ice.

To get this sweet deal, customers will need to download the Rita's app and become a rewards member before purchase.

In addition to offering free Italian Ice, Rita's has also rolled out a new Coca-Cola flavored Italian Ice treats, including a Twisted Cola Blender and Cola Float Gelati.