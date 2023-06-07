For the first time in more than two decades, rock-and-roll legends Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to rock Chocolate Town U.S.A.

RHCP will play Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday Sept. 27, 2023, the band announced Tuesday.

Hersheypark Stadium, PA, September 27 2023



Presale begins on Wed June 7 at 10AM ET

Tickets On Sale this Fri June 9 at 10AM EThttps://t.co/5V6WbTodWw pic.twitter.com/qJ6LGupuTs — Red Hot Chili Peppers (@ChiliPeppers) June 6, 2023

The stadium show in support of the Rick Rubin-produced "Unlimited Love" and "Return of the Dream Canteen" albums marks the first Hershey concert for the band since July 2000, when the Foo Fighters opened for them.

This time around in 2023, St. Vincent will open for the Chili Peppers.

When do tickets to see RHCP in Hershey go on sale?

As is the case with many concerts these days, tickets to this show go on sale at different times.

The Artist, VIP Package and Official Platinum presales begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, on Ticketmaster.

The Venue and Live Nation presales start at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 8.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9.