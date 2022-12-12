The suburban Chicago home from an iconic 1984 coming-of-age John Hughes film just sold for a cool $1.6 million.

The home, at 3022 Payne St. in Evanston, is the home of Molly Ringwald's character in "Sixteen Candles" -- high school sophomore Samantha "Sam" Baker, whose family famously forgets her 16th birthday in favorite of older sister Ginny's upcoming wedding.

The 5,000-square-foot home, built in 1931, includes five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, a heated two-car garage along with an outdoor kitchen and jacuzzi, the listing says.

VHT Studios

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

VHT Studios

VHT Studios

VHT Studios

According to the listing, the completely renovated home has changed hands a number of times since 2003. More recently, it sold in July of 2018 for $1,135,000. In 2022, after four months on the market, the home sold for $1,625,500 -- $24,500 less than its original list price.

VHT Studios

VHT Studios

VHT Studios

VHT Studios

According to IMDB, Evanston isn't the only Chicago suburb "Sixteen Candles" used for filming. The movie also filmed at locations in Highland Park, Northbrook, Glencoe, Winnetka and Skokie.