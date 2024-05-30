From drag shows to parades, here's how to celebrate Pride Month in Philadelphia

Let your rainbow flag fly! 🏳️‍🌈 June is Pride Month, a time to celebrate diversity and inclusion for all.

From parades to drag shows to boat parties, here are ways to celebrate in the City of Brotherly Love.

Official Philly Gay Pride Month Kick-off and Pride Flag Ceremony

Thursday, May 30 | 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.



Celebrate Pride Month in Philadelphia with the first official event of the month at Sofitel Philadelphia. During the Philly Gay Pride Month Kick-off and Flag Ceremony, you will hear about plans for June and get a preview of Sofitel's famous Pride Drag Tea.

Science After Hours: Summer Ball at The Franklin Institute

Friday, May 31 | 7:30 p.m.to Midnight



Gear up for a night full of drag, dancing and science! The Franklin Institute has partnered with GALAEI to host a 21+ event to celebrate the start of Pride Month. Programming features a show with local drag queen Eric Jaffe, ballroom dance lessons, and even drag bingo.

#LoveisLove Block Party at Evil Genius Beer Company

Saturday, June 1 | Noon to 6 p.m.



Evil Genius Beer Company is hosting a free block party to officially kick off Pride Month. During the party, the Philadelphia-based brewer will also release their charity brew "#LoveisLove." A portion of the proceeds will directly benefit, The Trevor Project, a national LGBTQIA+ community program. The block party is family and pet-friendly, featuring music, entertainment, vendors, and so much more. Also, throughout the month Evil Genius will host various drag shows that you won't want to miss!

Family Pride Day at The Franklin Institute

Saturday, June 1 | Noon to 4 p.m.



You better come prepared for a day of fun! The Franklin Institute is hosting a special family Pride day featuring drag performances, line dancing sessions, and an illuminated runway for a photo-op in Franklin Hall. Also, you can take the opportunity to learn about upcoming events and other resources with Philadelphia Family Pride, a non-profit organization for LGBTQ+ parents, prospective parents, and children of all ages.

Pride Skate the Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink

Saturday, June 1 | 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Lace up them skates! Center City District is hosting a one-night-only Pride Skate with Philly Drag Mafia's Queen Dominique Lee. This event will feature performances on the rink, live entertainment, jewelry making and special menu options from Air Grille. If you wear the colors of the Pride Flag, you will receive 10% off your order! A valid Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink ticket is required to skate.

PRIDE Promenade at The Philadelphia Museum of Art

Saturday, June 1 | 8 p.m. to Midnight



It's time to dress to impress for the PRIDE Promendae at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. This event is open for adults 21+ who are part of the LGBTQIA+ community plus all allies. The night will feature performances, dancing, food and fun for all. Tickets are required.

SWEAT Philly Pride Edition Dance Party at Cavanaugh's Riverdeck

Saturday, June 1 | 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Cavanaugh's Riverdeck is turning up the heat for this epic dance party. SWEAT is back for the 5th year with a jam-packed event featuring DJs and fun games all along the waterfront.

The Sway Pride Boat Party aboard the Moshulu

Saturday, June 1| 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.



Sway Philly is rocking the boat with their third annual massive Pride Party aboard the Moshulu. This adults-only celebration features four massive dance floors, countless bars, live performances, and so much more.

Philly Pride March and Festival

Sunday, June 2 | Kicks off at 10:30 a.m.



One of the largest Pride festivals in America is back! Philadelphia Pride March and Festival kicks off with a march at 6th and Walnut around 10:30 a.m. featuring America's largest rainbow Pride flag. When the march reaches the Gayborhood, the festival will begin, running from noon to 7 p.m. All are welcome to join the festivities, no registration is required, but energy is!

Philly Pride Run at the Navy Yard

Saturday, June 8 | 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.



Philly Pride Run returns for its 8th year! All runners and local groups are invited to celebrate Pride while running through the streets of the Navy Yard. You must register before attending this event.

Celebrate Pride at the Please Touch Museum

Saturday, June 8 | All day



The Please Touch Museum is hosting a variety of events in celebration of Pride Month. You and the family can head to Hamilton Hall to help build a Pride float with members of PFLAG, hit the dance floor at the disco dance party or even make your very own pronoun patch.

Queerapalooza 2nd Annual Music Festival and Block Party

Saturday, June 8 | Noon to 6 p.m.



Philly AIDS Thrift is celebrating the legacy and history of Giovanni's Room with their second annual street festival Queerapalooza. This event promises an unforgettable experience, with a dynamic lineup of local queer bands, musicians, DJs, and drag performers, food, crafts and an array of vendors.

Pride Day at the Philadelphia Zoo

Sunday, June 9 | 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



The Philadelphia Zoo offers a day full of fun events and activities to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. Make sure you stop by the Impala Plaza and connect with local LGBTQIA+ and allied organizations.

Philadelphia Phillies Pride Night at Citizens Bank Park

Monday, June 17 / 6:40 p.m.



Take you and the fam out to the ball game and show off your Pride! Everyone is invited to celebrate Philadelphia's rich LGBTQIA+ history at the annual Pride Night event at Citizens Bank Park while the Phillies host the San Diego Padres. Event organizers say the first 3,000 fans to purchase tickets receive a voucher for an exclusive Phillies Pride Night fanny pack.

Sunset Drag with the Drag Mafia at Bok Bar

Thursday, June 22 | 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.



A night of fun and entertainment! Brittany Lynn will host a Sunset Drag show on the rooftop of South Philadelphia's Bok Bar with special guests.

These Pride events will be ALL month long

Celebrate Pride Month with the National Constitution Center

Saturday, June 1 through Sunday, June 30



Visit the National Constitution Center this month to learn all about how members of the LGBTQIA+ community have fought and continue to fight for inclusion in the United States. This is a chance to meet some famous figures in their exhibits and even learn how you, too, can fight for change.

Philly Gayborhood & LGBTQ History Tour

Offered every Friday through Monday at 3 p.m.



Philly Gayborhood and LGBTQ History tours offer a way for you to learn more about the city's history. On this tour you will learn the hidden histories of the only formalized Gayborood in the country, event organizers say.