P!NK ‘raises a glass' to Philly after two successful shows at Citizens Bank Park

Grammy-award winner singer-songwriter P!NK showed Philadelphia love after performing two nights at Citizens Bank Park.

The Doleystown native brought her anticipated 'Summer Carnival 2023 Tour' to the ballpark on Monday, Sept. 18 and Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Credit: Live Nation/Steven Garfinkel

P!NK posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday with the message:

"Thank you Philly for riding with me til the wheels come off. These last two nights were pure magic. I’ve never felt more alchemy in my life. And backstage- best believe it was a reunion. My loves, my heart, my family. I love y’all to the ends of the earth. Thank you for taking me in, protecting me and giving me what I needed to survive- anywhere in the world. True love"

In the Instagram post P!NK also showed off her new customized Eagles kelly green jersey that has her name and the number 23 on it.

P!NK is continuing her tour over the next few months, if you're interested in seeing where the pop star will be next click here.