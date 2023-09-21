Philadelphia

P!NK ‘raises a glass' to Philly after two successful shows at Citizens Bank Park

"Thank you Philly for riding with me til the wheels come off." Singer P!NK thanked fans for attending her back-to-back Philadelphia shows

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Grammy-award winner singer-songwriter P!NK showed Philadelphia love after performing two nights at Citizens Bank Park.

The Doleystown native brought her anticipated  'Summer Carnival 2023 Tour' to the ballpark on Monday, Sept. 18 and Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Credit: Live Nation/Steven Garfinkel

P!NK posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday with the message:

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"Thank you Philly for riding with me til the wheels come off. These last two nights were pure magic. I’ve never felt more alchemy in my life. And backstage- best believe it was a reunion. My loves, my heart, my family. I love y’all to the ends of the earth. Thank you for taking me in, protecting me and giving me what I needed to survive- anywhere in the world. True love"

In the Instagram post P!NK also showed off her new customized Eagles kelly green jersey that has her name and the number 23 on it.

The Scene

Philadelphia 1 hour ago

Singer P!NK thanks Philly fans after two shows at Citizens Bank Park

health and wellness 21 hours ago

Wag and Walk for Paws for People

P!NK is continuing her tour over the next few months, if you're interested in seeing where the pop star will be next click here.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaMusic & Musicianscitizens bank park
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us