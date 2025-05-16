‘Ocean City Pizza Company': Something new coming to former Wonderland Pier

Gillian’s Wonderland Pier in Ocean City is no more, but something is cooking at the boardwalk property this summer.

"Believe it or not, the name wasn't taken so we bought 'Ocean City Pizza Company,'" pier property owner and developer Eustace Mita told NBC10 on May 15, 2025.

That's right a pizza arcade is going to be open at 600 Boardwalk in the Jersey Shore town just in time for Memorial Day.

"We painted the whole building and we put an arcade in there," Mita said.

So there will be games and pizza, but what about rides? For now, Mita says don't expect any Wonderland-style amusements park rides.

What's next at Wonderland Pier?

Mita has shared big plans down the line for the old theme park. Last year, he proposed to build a 252-room hotel at the site.

This comes after Mita proposed a $150 million beachfront hotel for a property adjacent to the pier the year before. At the time, the proposal sparked opposition and went nowhere.

Mita said the new hotel would be called "ICONA in Wonderland" and incorporate the former amusement park's iconic Ferris wheel and historic carousel, saving them both.

Mita’s company, ICONA Resorts, already has upscale hotels in Avalon, Cape May and Diamond Beach.