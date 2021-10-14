TARGET

Photos: See Items From Target's New Lifestyle Collaboration With Lego

The "joyful, colorful" LEGO Collection x Target collaboration includes almost 300 items

LEGO Collection x Target

Target has partnered with Lego on a limited-edition lifestyle collection of brick-inspired gifts, apparel, accessories and home goods that launches just before Christmas, the companies announced.

The "joyful, colorful" LEGO Collection x Target collaboration includes almost 300 items, according to the announcement, with prices from $1.50 to $120 and most items under $30.

Items in the collection include storage boxes and tumblers in Lego colors, as well as Lego-inspired hoodies, color-blocked puffer jackets and fanny packs. It also features "an expanded assortment of adaptive and sensory-friendly offerings for kids and baby."

See items from the collaboration below:

LEGO Collection x Target
Lego Collection x Target
Lego Collection x Target
Lego Collection x Target
LEGO CollectionxTarget
Lego Collection x Target
Lego Collection x Target
Lego Collection x Target

LEGO Collection x Target collaboration items will be available starting in early December on Target.com and in all Target stores.

