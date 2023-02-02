Jennifer Lopez

Photos: Jennifer Lopez Puts $42.5M Mansion Up For Sale in Los Angeles Neighborhood

The house has 12 bathrooms, a theater for 30 people and an infinity pool, among other luxurious details.

By Clara Ramirez

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Love don't cost a thing, but the same can't be said for Jennifer López's mansion in Los Angeles' Bel-Air neighborhood.

The property in the 1400 block of Stone Canyon Road, on a 7.86-acre lot, is up for sale. Designed by architect Samuel Marx, the mansion offers "a unique lifestyle impossible to duplicate," according to information listed on Redfin, a portal where the property has an initial value of $42.5 million.

Or, if you prefer, the estimated monthly payment is $264,594.

Among the various amenities are an infinity pool, terraces with private gardens and waterfalls, a theater with seating for 30 people, and an outdoor amphitheater that can accommodate 100 people.

The three-story house has nine bedrooms, 12.5 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, gym, private spa and parking spaces for 30 cars. In addition, "all rooms open onto large terraces with exuberant views," according to information on the property for sale.

JLo bought the mansion in 2016 for $28 million, according to TMZ.

